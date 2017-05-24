 

'Absolute hero' - donations flood in for heroic homeless man who cradled injured woman until she passed away after Manchester attack

The UK community have rallied behind a homeless man in Manchester who rushed to help injured children after the Manchester attack which left 22 dead and more than 59 injured.

Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

Homeless man, 33-year-old Chris Parker was begging in the foyer of Manchester Arena when the suicide bomber attacked.

He told the Press Association that "everyone was piling out, all happy and everything else. As people were coming out of the glass doors I heard a bang and within a split second I saw a white flash, then smoke and then I heard screaming.

"I saw a little girl. I wrapped her in one of the merchandise t-shirts and I said, 'Where is your mum and daddy?' She said, 'My dad is at work, my mum is up there'."

He also said he helped tend to a woman in her 60s who had serious injuries.

"She passed away in my arms."

Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.

After reports of his heroism started spreading a GoFundMe page set up early this morning to support Mr Parker who was described has having "selflessly and heroically ran towards the blast zone to help those affected".

Although the person who started the fundraising page was yet to contact the Mr Parker donations and kind messages began flooding in.

Within 10 hours $34,672 (NZD) has been donated, well exceeding the original goal of $1848 (1,000 pounds).

"Absolute hero in my eyes, being with that lady as she died, no on should be alone. Hope you manage to get off the streets," wrote one donor.

"Such an act of kindness! Hope this helps him get his life on track," wrote another.

The man who created the Go Fund Me page, Michael Jones wrote an update saying he has been trying to track down the homeless man.

"We've spoken to Greater Manchester Shelter who have said they would forward our search on to their contacts," he wrote.

Mr Jones said he plans to make a trip to Manchester if he cannot get in contact with the homeless man in the next few days.

Stephen Jones says if he "didn’t help, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself".
Georgina Callander, 18, had met the star in 2015, when she posted a photo on Instagram of meeting her.
