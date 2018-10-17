 

'Absolute fools' - Pauline Hanson attacks senators after they abandon support for 'OK to be white' motion

AAP
Pauline Hanson has gone on the attack against "stupid fools" in the federal government for abandoning support for her Senate motion declaring "it's OK to be white."

Liberal and National senators on Monday backed the motion - which also claimed "anti-white" racism was on the rise in Australia - before blaming an administrative error a day later and demanding a second vote.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has joined a cavalcade of cabinet colleagues in apologising for the mistake.

"Clearly my failure not to have double checked that was a mistake and I'm sorry for the perceptions that has caused," Senator Birmingham told ABC radio today.

The wording of Senator Hanson's motion is akin to phrases commonly used by neo-Nazis and white supremacists in the United States.

The One Nation leader said government senators were "absolute fools" for abandoning their support.

"It was pathetic, absolutely pathetic," Senator Hanson told the Nine Network.

The Queensland Senator responded to claims senators backed the motion over an ‘administrative error’ on Nine’s Today show. Source: Nine
