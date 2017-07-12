 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Abort! Airliner nearly lands on other planes at San Francisco Airport

share

Source:

Associated Press

The pilot of an Air Canada plane carrying 140 passengers made a last-minute manoeuvre to avoid landing on a taxiway at San Francisco International Airport where four passenger jets were lined up to take off.

File Photo: Departing and parked aircraft intersect at San Francisco International Airport.

File Photo: Departing and parked aircraft intersect at San Francisco International Airport.

Source: Associated Press

The Federal Aviation Administration said today it is investigating why the pilot mistakenly made his approach toward the taxiway instead of the runway just to the left.

An air traffic controller ordered the Airbus 320 to abort and circle for another landing, which it did without incident Friday night (local time).

Aviation-safety consultant Todd Curtis said it was "definitely a serious event since a landing on an active taxiway could lead to a catastrophic accident."

In audio posted on liveatc.net, which records flight communications, the pilot on the plane from Toronto and the air traffic controller sounded calm as the close call unfolded.

At first, the pilot said he sees "some lights on the runway," apparently alluding to planes on the taxiway, the aviation equivalent of feeder roads that planes use to roll between runways and terminals.

The controller assures the pilot there is no one on the runway. Seconds later, another voice — apparently one of the pilots on the taxiway — interjects, "Where's this guy going? He's on the taxiway."

The controller orders the Air Canada jet to "go around," and the pilot acknowledges the command.

Roughly 30 seconds later, a United Airlines pilot on the taxiway says the jet "flew directly over us".

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor would not comment on how close Air Canada Flight 759 came to disaster, citing the ongoing investigation.

It is rare for pilots to mistake a taxiway for a runway, and when it happens, it usually involves small planes at smaller airports. Taxiways do not have the same distinctive markings and lighting that appear on runways.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:34
1
The storm is battering the South Island and Wellington today.

LIVE: Hail and gales on the way north as winter storm halts ferries with 7m swells

2
Desert road between Rangipo and Waiouru was blocked after a truck crash early this morning.

North Island's Desert Rd closed this morning following truck crash overnight

00:33
3
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill


00:34
4
The storm is battering the South Island and Wellington today.

Raw: Bluebridge Ferry charges through wild seas as the winter storm brings strong winds and choppy waters to Cook Strait


00:30
5
Both fighters held their ground as Mayweather made his way to the stage.

Watch: Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor stare each other down in Los Angeles

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.

00:34
The storm is battering the South Island and Wellington today.

LIVE: Hail and gales on the way north as winter storm halts ferries with 7m swells

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates as a large cold front hits the country.


03:29
Oz-based couple Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall have been inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad for a Maori egg donor and surrogate.

Video: 'It's blown our minds' - sixty offers of help for gay Aussie-Kiwi couple seeking Maori egg donor

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall were inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad looking for a Maori egg and surrogate.

02:02

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

Toni chooses her own chair on-set - and really doesn't think it should be an issue.

A map showing the approximate location of the epicentre of a strong quake which happened south west of New Zealand about 7pm on July 11, 2017.

Strong earthquake strikes near South Island

Initial measurements indicated the quake was magnitude five, but they have since been revised.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ