 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

9 Albanians arrested on alleged counterfeit visa scheme

Associated Press
Topics
World

Albanian police say they have arrested nine Albanian suspects for allegedly being part of an organised crime ring that issued fake identity documents to help people enter Britain and the United States illegally.

A statement Friday said authorities arrested nine persons, while one was declared at large.

Police also seized equipment and a workshop producing fake Italian and Greek documents, and allege that the suspects facilitated marriage for some individuals with Bulgarian citizens, who are EU members.

Police say documents were sold at around $13,000-$20,000, although trafficking costs via Italy, Malta, Kosovo, or Croatia in order to avoid official scrutiny, were extra.

Albanian citizens are allowed to travel to EU member countries without visas, but require visas to go to Britain and the U.S.

Generic passport Source: Breakfast
Topics
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on the red carpet. Chasing Great Movie Premier, Civic Theatre in Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 30 August 2016. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Richie and Gemma McCaw 'very excited' to announce they're expecting their first baby
2

'You Māori are lucky' - Kiwi teachers concerned how NZ history is taught to kids

3

Heartbreaking photo shows endangered killer whale carrying its stillborn calf for hours off US coast
4

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

5

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow
MORE FROM
World
MORE
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, three U.S. battleships are hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at what was on the minds of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the fateful 1941 attach on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II. (AP Photo, File)

Released memo points to Japanese Emperor Hirohito's role in Pearl Harbor raid
04:25
1 NEWS' Pacific Correspondent gives a round-up of news in the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Death sentences for sorcery-related murders in PNG, Volcano erupts in Vanuatu
In this file photo taken on Sunday, April 22, 2018, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia.

Emails show Moscow lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr. was tied to Russian officials
Court Australia (file picture).

Aussie woman who murdered partner, chopped up body, jailed for at least 20 years

World's oldest person, a Japanese woman, dies at 117

Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia

The world's oldest person, a 117-year-old Japanese woman, has died.

Chiyo Miyako died Sunday. Her death was confirmed today by Kanagawa prefecture, her home state south of Tokyo.

Miyako, born on May 2, 1901, became the world's oldest person in April after Nabi Tajima from Kikai island in southern Japan died at the age of 117.

Miyako's family called her "the goddess" and remembered her as a chatty person who was patient and kind to others, according to Guinness World Records, which had certified her title. Miyako enjoyed calligraphy, which she had practiced until recently, and eating sushi and eel, Guinness said.

Guinness said the successor to her world record is yet to be confirmed.

The new oldest person in Japan is a 115-year-old woman, Kane Tanaka of Fukuoka on the southern island of Kyushu, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

The world's oldest man, Masazo Nonaka on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, celebrated his 113rd birthday Wednesday.

Chiyo Miyako
Chiyo Miyako. Source: Gerontology.wikia.com
Topics
World
Asia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on the red carpet. Chasing Great Movie Premier, Civic Theatre in Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 30 August 2016. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Richie and Gemma McCaw 'very excited' to announce they're expecting their first baby

'How could you not turn up to a four-year-old?' - Auckland police hearts melted by boy's 111 invite to his birthday party

Damaging mould found on world class whale bone collection stored at Te Papa

'You Māori are lucky' - Kiwi teachers concerned how NZ history is taught to kids

Napier Girls' High cancels tonight's ball due to 'health and safety concerns' after information from police

'It's just chaotic. It's wild' - California fire burns homes, injures firefighters, civilians

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Natural Disasters

An explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities today before reaching the city of Redding, killing a bulldozer operator on the fire lines, burning three firefighters, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands to flee.

Scott McLean, a CalFire spokesman for the crews battling the blaze, said flames swept through the communities of Shasta and Keswick before jumping the Sacramento River and reaching Redding, a city of about 92,000 people — the largest in the region.

The Carr Fire is "taking down everything in its path," he said. "It's just a wall of flames. It's nonstop."

Late Thursday (local time), crews found the body of a bulldozer operator who was hired privately to clear vegetation in the blaze's path, McLean said.

The fire burned over the operator and his equipment, making the man the second bulldozer operator killed in a California blaze in less than two weeks.

Three firefighters and an unknown number of civilians had burns, but the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known, McLean said.

"It's just chaotic. It's wild," he said. "There's a lot of fire, a lot of structures burning."

He said many people in Redding didn't seem prepared for the blaze to reach their city.

"When it hit, people were really scrambling," he said. "There was not much of a warning."

Traffic out of the city was backed up, with drives that normally take 20 minutes reaching two and a half hours long as residents fled to safety, he said.

Firefighters tried in vain to build containment around the blaze Thursday but flames kept jumping their lines, he said.

"It's just a heck of a fight," he said. "They're doing what they can do and they get pushed out in a lot of cases. We're fighting the fight right now."

The 115-square-kilometre fire that began Monday tripled in size overnight Thursday amid scorching temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions.

Earlier in the day with flames exploding around Whiskeytown Lake, an effort to save boats at a marina by untying them from moorings and pushing them to safety, wasn't swift enough to spare them all.

Dozens of charred, twisted and melted boats were among the losses at Oak Bottom Marina.

"The boat docks down there — all the way out in the water — 30 to 40 boats caught fire when the fire laid down on top of them last night and burned those up," said fire Chief Mike Hebrard of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

In the historic Gold Rush-era town of Shasta, state parks employees worked through the early morning to rescue artifacts from a museum as the blaze advanced.

Wildfires throughout the state have burned through tinder-dry brush and forest, forced thousands to evacuate homes and forced campers to pack up their tents at the height of summer. Gov. Jerry Brown declared states of emergency for the three largest fires, which will authorise the state to rally resources to local governments.

The wildfires have dispatched firefighters to all corners of the state amid an oppressive heat wave.

A huge forest fire continued to grow outside Yosemite National Park. That blaze killed 36-year-old Braden Varney, a heavy equipment operator for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection whose bulldozer rolled over into a ravine July 14.

About 100 homes were still under threat in the San Francisco Bay community of Clayton, although firefighters had stopped the progress of a small fire there after one house burned.

Hundreds of miles to the south, winds picked up and sent flames rushing downhill on the flanks of Southern California's Mount San Jacinto.

Helicopters making water drops and air tankers pouring red flame retardant circled overhead as flames burned both sides of the main road leading to the scenic town of Idyllwild.

The blaze erupted yesterday and quickly turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and dry brush. In a matter of hours, the so-called Cranston Fire grew to 19 square kilometres.

About 3,000 residents were under evacuation orders today in Idyllwild and several neighboring communities.

The Cranston Fire was the largest of at least five police believe were purposely set by a man whose car was spotted at the starting point of the blaze in Riverside County, officials said.

Brandon McGlover, 32, of Temecula was booked on suspicion of five counts of arson, state fire officials said.

The heart of Yosemite National Park remained empty the day after campers and hotel guests were evicted so firefighters could try to keep the state's largest fire from entering the park nearly two weeks after it was sparked.

The closure was heartbreaking for travelers who mapped out trips months in advance to hike and climb amid the spectacular views of cascading waterfalls and sheer rock faces.

Daina Miller of Tucson, Arizona, had wanted to visit Yosemite for years, but instead her family spent a few hours breathing foul-smelling smoke Tuesday before retreating to their RV for the night. The next morning, they left for Los Angeles.

"You go there and expect the fresh air and it was the total opposite of that," she said today.

The closure through at least Sunday led to at least 1,000 campground and hotel bookings being canceled, park spokesman Scott Gediman said.

Officials emphasized Yosemite wasn't in imminent danger from the Ferguson Fire, which grew to more than 173 square kilometres in steep timber in the adjacent Sierra National Forest. The fire was just 25 per cent contained.

Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate. Source: US ABC
Topics
World
North America
Natural Disasters