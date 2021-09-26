TODAY |

8 dead as al-Shabab claims blast in Somalia’s capital

Source:  Associated Press

A vehicle laden with explosives rammed into cars and trucks at a checkpoint leading to the entrance of the Presidential Palace in Somalia, killing at least eight people, police said Saturday.

Medical personnel carry a body after a car bomb attack at a Presidential Palace checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia. Source: Associated Press

The checkpoint is the one used by Somalia's president and prime minister on their way to and from the airport in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

Nine other people were wounded in the bombing, police spokesman Abdifatah Adam Hassan said.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility.

The group often carries out such attacks in the capital.

World
Africa
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Brave woman undergoes lifesaving surgery for facial tumour
2
Harry and Meghan visit UN during world leaders' meeting
3
Lockdown supported, but not indefinitely - Covid-19 poll
4
Seven police stations across NZ left vacant
5
2 dead after car, ute collide in Christchurch
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

Neo-Nazis still on Facebook and making money

Bee careful! Sydney man returns from shop to find swarm invaded car

Three people in NSW die at home of Covid-19 before diagnosis