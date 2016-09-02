6.8 quake strikes off Guatemala's Pacific coast

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit off the Pacific coast of the Central American country, Guatemala just before 1:30am this morning.

(file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

There are no immediate reports of damage with the seismic activity shaking much of the country and neighboring El Salvador.

The Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 38 kilometers southwest of Puerto San Jose and 10 kilometers below the surface.

The quake sent people fleeing into the streets in El Salvador.