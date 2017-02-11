6.5 magnitude quake hits Philippines

A strong earthquake of 6.5 magnitude shook the southern Philippines early this morning but no major damage was immediately reported.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 10 kilometres north-northeast of Mabua in Mindanao.

It was about 28 kilometres deep and hit at around 3am NZ time.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no ocean tsunami was expected.