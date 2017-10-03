58 victims of Las Vegas shooting died of gunshot wounds - no one killed by trampling, coroner finds

All 58 victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting died of gunshot wounds, a coroner said Friday, revealing that no one was trampled to death trying to escape from an outdoor concert that turned into a massacre.

The deaths in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history were all ruled homicides, Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg told The Associated Press.

The only wound to the shooter, Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, was a self-inflicted gunshot to the mouth, Fudenberg said. The death was ruled a suicide.

Twenty-one people were shot in the head, 36 died with chest and back wounds and one died of a gunshot to the leg, according to a chart the coroner released. Four victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities have said more than 500 people were injured when Paddock, a high-stakes video poker gambler, unleashed gunfire from an upper floor of a high-rise casino hotel onto an outdoor country music festival below.

Some have described receiving injuries other than gunfire during their escapes.