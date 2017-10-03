 

58 victims of Las Vegas shooting died of gunshot wounds - no one killed by trampling, coroner finds

Associated Press

All 58 victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting died of gunshot wounds, a coroner said Friday, revealing that no one was trampled to death trying to escape from an outdoor concert that turned into a massacre.

Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas when the "lone-wolf" gunman opened fire.
Source: twitter / lukeBroadlick

The deaths in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history were all ruled homicides, Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg told The Associated Press.

The only wound to the shooter, Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, was a self-inflicted gunshot to the mouth, Fudenberg said. The death was ruled a suicide.

Twenty-one people were shot in the head, 36 died with chest and back wounds and one died of a gunshot to the leg, according to a chart the coroner released. Four victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities have said more than 500 people were injured when Paddock, a high-stakes video poker gambler, unleashed gunfire from an upper floor of a high-rise casino hotel onto an outdoor country music festival below.

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright with the latest from Las Vegas.
Source: 1 NEWS

Some have described receiving injuries other than gunfire during their escapes.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said last month that Paddock fired more than 1,100 shots. Authorities also reported finding about 4,000 unused rounds along with the 23 guns in the suite.

