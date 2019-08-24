5 die in stampede ahead of Algiers rap concert

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the cause of a stampede ahead of a rapper's concert at an Algiers sports stadium that left five young people dead, including a 13-year-old.

The prosecutor's office in Sidi M'Hamed said in a statement yesterday that an inquiry to determine the circumstances of the drama the night before was being opened.

The TSA online news site said that a stampede erupted at the entrance to the stadium that killed five people aged 13 to 22. The concert by Algerian rapper Soolking had not yet started.