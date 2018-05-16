4WD appears to deliberately ram another vehicle after not being allowed into turning lane

Source:
Road rage appears to have reached a new level in Canberra where a 4WD rammed another car off the road in a seemingly deliberate manoeuvre.
Police are looking for the 4WD driver following the incident yesterday afternoon which was caught on a dashcam, 9NEWS reports.
A black Toyota Kluger is seen to brake and steer into a turning lane. It then moves into the breakdown lane behind a smaller car, before ramming it from the side, causing both vehicles to lose control.
The smaller car drives on while the 4WD does a U-turn and heads in the other direction.
Nine says it appears the 4WD driver may have deliberately caused the crash because the other car would not give way to let it into the turning lane.
