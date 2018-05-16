4WD appears to deliberately ram another vehicle after not being allowed into turning lane

Road rage appears to have reached a new level in Canberra where a 4WD rammed another car off the road in a seemingly deliberate manoeuvre.

Police are looking for the 4WD driver following the incident yesterday afternoon which was caught on a dashcam, 9NEWS reports.

A black Toyota Kluger is seen to brake and steer into a turning lane. It then moves into the breakdown lane behind a smaller car, before ramming it from the side, causing both vehicles to lose control.

The smaller car drives on while the 4WD does a U-turn and heads in the other direction.