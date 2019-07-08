TODAY |

44 arrested in Australia for child exploitation

Source:  Associated Press

Police in Australia said they have arrested 44 men for allegedly possessing child exploitation material, following a nationwide investigation.

A police car in Australia (file). Source: istock.com

The Australian Federal Police led the year long "Operation Molto", which has led to 350 charges.

According to police officials, some 16 children have been removed from harm, following the operation.

The alleged offenders come from every state and the Australian Capital Territory.

They are aged between 19 and 57 and employed in a range of occupations including law enforcement, construction and transport.

