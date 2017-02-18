 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


26 detained after Turkish car bomb attack

Turkish officials say 26 people have been detained following a car bomb attack which killed two people in the southeast of the country.

People inspect the damage from an overnight bomb attack in Viransehir, southeastern Turkey.

A statement by the governor's office said the car bomb exploded a day earlier near the lodgings of judges and prosecutors in the mainly Kurdish town of Viransehir in Sanliurfa province, bordering Syria.

Fifteen others were reported to have been wounded.

Officials say one of the dead was a child.

The statement says detainees include the owner of the car, which was loaded with explosives and parked near the government housing.

Turkey has been hit by a series of violent attacks since the summer of 2015, which were blamed on the Islamic State group or Kurdish militants.

More than 550 people have been killed.

