'The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me' but could be used to oust Biden, Trump claims

President Donald Trump says “be careful of what you wish for” as House lawmakers consider a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare the president unable to serve.

President Donald Trump tours a section of the US-Mexico border wall in Texas. Source: Associated Press

Pence is not expected to take any such action, regardless of the vote.

Trump said today as he visited the southern border wall: “The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration.”

He added, “As the expression goes, be careful of what you wish for.”

After voting on the resolution, the House will proceed with legislation to impeach Trump.

The president says the effort is causing "tremendous, anger and division and pain, far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time".

Trump has also addressed last week’s riot at the Capitol. He says, “We believe in the rule of law, not in violence or rioting.”

Vice President Mike Pence. Source: Associated Press

The US House pressed swiftly forward today toward impeachment or other steps to forcibly remove President Donald Trump from office, even as Trump blamed Democratic foes and not himself for last week’s deadly attack on the Capitol.

Meanwhile, Trump is at the US-Mexico border in Texas trumpeting one of the pillars of his presidency: his campaign against illegal immigration and building a wall along the southern border.

It’s Trump’s first time appearing in public since a violent mob of his supporters sieged the nation’s Capitol last week in an effort to halt the peaceful transition of power.

Trump said today in Alamo that the wall has been crucial for securing the border.

He says he’s put an end to “immigration chaos” despite the chaos his administration created with its child separation policy and attempted travel bans.