25 dead, 1 million affected by floods in southern Thailand

Authorities say at least 25 people have died in severe flooding in southern Thailand since New Year's Day, leaving businesses paralysed and thousands of tourists stranded.

The Interior Ministry said in a report today that the main highway connecting the south with the rest of the country was swamped.

Tourists wear flotation devices while scooter riders pause before crossing a flooded roadway on Ko Samui, Thailand. Source: 1 NEWS

It said 12 provinces have been hit by unseasonable rains and surface runoff since January 1, affecting more than one million people.

One of the main airports and schools in the south remained shut.