 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


25 dead, 1 million affected by floods in southern Thailand

share

Source:

Associated Press

Authorities say at least 25 people have died in severe flooding in southern Thailand since New Year's Day, leaving businesses paralysed and thousands of tourists stranded.

The Interior Ministry said in a report today that the main highway connecting the south with the rest of the country was swamped.

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 file photo, tourists wear flotation devices while scooter riders pause before crossing a flooded roadway on Ko Samui, Thailand. Authorities say at least 25 people have died in severe flooding in southern Thailand since New Year’s, leaving businesses paralyzed and thousands of tourists stranded. The Interior Ministry said in a report Tuesday that the main highway connecting the south with the rest of the country was swamped. (AP Photo/Adam Schreck, File)

Tourists wear flotation devices while scooter riders pause before crossing a flooded roadway on Ko Samui, Thailand.

Source: 1 NEWS

It said 12 provinces have been hit by unseasonable rains and surface runoff since January 1, affecting more than one million people.

One of the main airports and schools in the south remained shut.

The Meteorological Department forecasts more heavy rain in the region, which has popular beaches and resorts that attract millions of foreign tourists every year.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech

00:17
2
Mohd Faiz Subri paralysed the opposing goalkeeper with the curve he put on this ball as it sailed from left to right and into the back of the net.

Watch: Malaysian's physics-defying, long-range free kick crowned FIFA's goal of the year

00:19
3
American Vandewegh has become known for childish outbursts, the latest coming in Sydney.

Video: Tennis brat Coco Vandeweghe destroys another racket

4
Fire engine

Large bushfire raging west of Queenstown

00:30
5
Adams scored 22 points, more than teammate Russell Westbrook, as the Thunder downed the Bulls 109-94.

Watch: Ruthless Steven Adams leads OKC demolition of Chicago Bulls

02:25
A coronial inquest ruled a dingo took baby Azaria after her parents had previously been charged over her death.

Michael Chamberlain, NZ-born father of baby Azaria, dies after cancer battle

A coronial inquest ruled a dingo took baby Azaria after her parents had previously been charged over her death.

02:09
An entire fire engine fleet has been blacklisted by Auckland firefighters amid claims they are endangering crews.

'The appliance stopped pumping' - one of the shocking problems reported with fire engine fleet

An entire fire engine fleet has been blacklisted by Auckland firefighters amid claims they are endangering crews.

01:19
TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

'Summer's trying to arrive on the scene... but it's struggling!'

TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

00:34
Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

Pua Magasiva helped rescue a trapped man from a burning car in Orewa on Sunday.


01:06
Gin Wigmore had a sleepless night not wanting to miss her flight to the most remote place on earth.

En route to Antarctica: Giddy Gin Wigmore 'didn't wanna be the kid that missed the bloody Hercules flight!'

A Hercules ski plane has left Christchurch for Scott Base.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ