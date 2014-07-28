 

2022 Commonwealth Games host city up in the air after bid extension

Source:

1 NEWS

Birmingham, previously the only city to bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, may now have some competition after the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) extended the bidding deadline.

More medal glory for Kiwis at Commonwealth Games

Source: SKY

The CGF said in a statement on Saturday that “updates have been received from Australia, Canada, England and Malaysia” for the 2022 Games.

The deadline was originally placed at the end of September, but was extended due to the English city’s bid being deemed “not fully compliant”.

Hosting of the 2022 event has seen some controversy, with Durban originally set to host the Games.

The South African city was stripped of the event in March after financial and government issues.

Commonwealth Games baton.

Source: 1 NEWS

An update regarding the selection of a host city for the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be provided following the CGF’s board meeting next week.

Next year’s 21st Commonwealth Games are being held from April 4-15 in the Gold Coast.

It’s the fifth time Australia will host the Games.

New Zealand has hosted the Games in 1950 (Auckland), 1974 (Christchurch) and 1990 (Auckland).

