2020 in review: Images that captured a turbulent year

The Associated Press has released its top photos of 2020 that capture what has been a turbulent year for everyone around the globe. This selection of images is presented in chronological order.

Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein. Source: Associated Press

Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves court in New York on Jan. 10, 2020, after attending jury selection for his sexual assault trial.

Swarms of desert locusts. Source: Associated Press

Swarms of desert locusts fly into the air from crops in Katitika village in Kenya's Kitui county on Jan. 24, 2020. In the worst outbreak in a quarter-century, hundreds of millions of the insects swarmed into Kenya from Somalia and Ethiopia, destroying farmland and threatening an already vulnerable region.

Barcelona lockdown. Source: Associated Press

People stand in their balconies during a nationwide confinement to counter the coronavirus in Barcelona, Spain on March 29, 2020.

Trump press conference. Source: Associated Press

President Donald Trump holds a press conference about the coronavirus at the White House in Washington on April 13, 2020. At left is Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator.

Rescue workers and local residents search for survivors in Karachi. Source: Associated Press

Rescue workers and local residents search for survivors in the wreckage of a plane that crashed with nearly 100 people onboard in a residential area of Karachi, Pakistan, on May 22, 2020.

Protestor in US. Source: Associated Press

A protestor carries a US flag upside down as he walks past a burning building in Minneapolis on May 28, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes.

Two women kiss under an old Belarusian national flag. Source: Associated Press

Two women kiss under an old Belarusian national flag as opposition supporters gather near the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, on Aug. 30, 2020.

President-elect Joe Biden. Source: Associated Press