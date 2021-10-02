2 new Covid cases in Qld ahead of NRL grand final

Fans flocking to the NRL grand final in Brisbane can get jabbed at the stadium before the game as Queensland records two new locally acquired Covid-19 cases.



Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane Australia. Source: istock.com

The new cases were children of a Covid-positive man, reported in Friday's figures, who has been linked to a cluster that started at Eatons Hill, north of Brisbane last week.



The family travelled to Kirra on the Gold Coast in late September.



The children were in home quarantine when they returned positive results but Chief Health Office Jeanette Young said they spent a "short period of time" in the community while infectious.



Dr Young also urged anyone in Portside, Hamilton with symptoms to get tested.



"Every single day that we don't have community transmission is another day that more than 50,000 Queenslanders have the opportunity to get vaccinated," she said.



"We have plenty of vaccine."



Two overseas-acquired cases were detected in hotel quarantine on Saturday.



There are now 25 active Covid-19 cases in Queensland.



Fans will be able to get jabbed at pop-up vaccination clinics around Suncorp Stadium before the NRL decider between the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday night.



Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Thursday announced capacity at the stadium would be reduced to 75 per cent when the state returned to stage two restrictions after new cases were reported.



Palaszczuk has consistently rejected the idea that high-profile sporting events play any role in the state's approach to managing the virus.



"Can I just make it very clear, if the advice is to go into lockdown, we will go into lockdown," she said on Friday.



"It's going to depend (on) whether we see any unlinked community transmission over the next 24 to 48 hours."

