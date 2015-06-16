 

19 dead after bus flips in Argentina

A passenger bus has flipped over on an Andean highway in Argentina, killing 19 of the 42 people aboard.

Another 23 people were injured in the accident about 1,200 kilometers west of the Argentine capital.

There were 40 passengers and two drivers in the vehicle when the accident occurred.

The bus was traveling from the Argentine city of Mendoza to Santiago, Chile, just after midnight on Route 7 near the Aconcagua Provincial Park that includes the highest mountain in the Americas.

Survivors were quoted by the Clarin newspaper in Buenos Aires as saying that the bus was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went into a curve.

Some of the injured were transported to the local community of Uspallata for medical care, while others were taken to the provincial capital of Mendoza.

The highway was closed for several hours, but later opened up to traffic.

