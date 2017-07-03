18 people confirmed dead following bus crash in Germany

Bavarian police confirm that all 18 people missing in the bus crash on a highway in southern Germany are dead.

Rescue workers stand beside burnt-out bus on the motorway A9 near Muenchberg, southeastern Germany. Source: Associated Press

Another 30 people were injured when the bus carrying a group of German senior citizens crashed into a truck on the A9 highway in Bavaria early Monday and burst into flames.

Two of the injured are still in life-threatening condition.

Police also tweeted that the members of the group were between 41 and 81 years old and mostly from Saxony in eastern Germany.

Two drivers and 46 passengers were on the bus.