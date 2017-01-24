18 killed in Southern US tornado

A severe storm system that spun off apparent tornadoes, pulverised mobile homes and scattered other destruction around the Southeast has claimed at least 18 lives on a two-day assault on the region, authorities said.

Source: Associated Press

The enormous system put millions of people in the South on edge during a weekend of violent weather that destroyed homes, downed trees and caused other damage in the hardest-hit communities from Mississippi to Georgia.

The severe weather threat was still continuing Monday night in some parts, extending into South Carolina and north Florida.

At least 14 people were killed on Monday in Georgia as the intense, fast-moving storms tore across the state throughout the day, with at least one deadly tornado reported before dawn and violent storms still rumbling after nightfall.

Four people were killed on Sunday in Mississippi when the system began to ramp up.

The other deaths in Georgia were reported elsewhere.

President Donald Trump said Sunday he had spoken with Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and "expressed our sincere condolences for the lives taken."