 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


13 dead from landslides in Indonesia while thousands are caught in flooding

share

Source:

Associated Press

Up to 40,000 people were caught in severe flooding following days of torrential rain in central Indonesia, where the death toll from landslides on Bali resort island rose to 13, officials said last night.

Houses are seen buried under the mud following a landslide in Songan village on Bali island, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. A number of people including young children were killed in the landslides on the tourist island that wiped out several homes, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said. (AP Photo)

Houses are seen buried under the mud following a deadly landslide in Songan village, Bali today.

Source: Associated Press

Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency said that incessant rains in the past five days caused rivers on Sumbawa Island to break their banks and inundate seven sub-districts in West Nusa Tenggara province.

The agency's spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said a total of 40,291 villagers were affected by the floods with rainfall ranging from 30 to 70 centimetres.

Most of the victims were temporary sheltering at mosques and government offices while more than 8,000 others are still isolated and staying at their stilt houses in two sub-districts that are accessible by rubber boats.

People are in urgent need of clean water, public kitchens, foods as well as medicines, Nugroho said.

Meanwhile, in Bali, a new landslide in Subaya village in Bangli District on Friday killed one villager, said Dewa Made Indra, an agency official.

Earlier, 12 people were killed in landslides that wiped out several homes in three mountain villages in the same district.

Rains often cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago where millions of people live in mountainous areas or on flood plains near rivers.

Related

Asia

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Samoa fought back from 14-0 down to seal a 27-14 win over the Blues at Suncorp Stadium.

Video: Upset of the tournament! The moment Samoa seal Tens win over the Blues

04:19
2
It follows heartbreak earlier as whales that couldn't be refloated were euthanised.

As it happened: Farewell Spit whale rescuers sent home after a second day of heart-wrenching efforts

00:23
3
The former Wallaby and new Crusader returned to haunt his old side on the first day of the Brisbane Tens.

Watch: Digby Ioane slices through his old side to give Crusaders lead


4
Mehpara Khan and two friends went to use the bathroom when a woman started hurling abuse at the group who were all wearing hijabs.

Kiwi woman victim of racist attack in Waikato

00:14
5
The Hurricanes and All Blacks winger missed most of 2016 with a shoulder injury, but scored this effort on his comeback at the Brisbane Tens.

Watch: Nehe's back! Milner-Skudder scores first try after 11-month injury layoff

01:09
The Farewell Spit rescue efforts wrap up tonight as it's too dangerous for volunteers as the tide rises rapidly.

'You played a part in history' - volunteers at Farewell Spit thanked for role in saving whales

Hundreds of volunteers stood in neck-deep water, forming a human chain this morning to stop whales getting too close to shore.


02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.

00:33
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

About 50 whales have been refloated today, but many seem unwilling to leave the rest of their imperilled social group.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ