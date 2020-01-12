12 migrants found dead, 21 rescued at sea off western Greece

Greece's coast guard says 12 migrants have been found dead in the Ionian Sea and 21 others have been rescued after their boat took in water and sank yesterday (NZT). Searchers are looking for more survivors.

Greek authorities at the scene, on the port of Preveza, northwestern Greece. Source: Associated Press

The deaths and sea rescues came southwest of the Greek island of Paxos, a coast guard spokesperson told the Associated Press, speaking on customary condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

“The initial report is that 50 people were in the boat,” he said.

At least four merchant ships, six coast guard ships and a helicopter were searching for survivors amid calm seas.

Source: Associated Press