11-year-old with cancer, Maddie Smallwood, named 'Prom Queen' at Ohio school

An Ohio community has come together to throw a prom for an 11-year-old girl with stage 4 cancer.

Madison Smallwood. Source: Video screengrab from WLWT5 News

Madison "Maddie" Smallwood and her entire fifth grade class from Monroe Elementary School joined in on the celebration Thursday in Hamilton, about 48 kilometres north of Cincinnati.

Maddie arrived to the prom in a limousine, brought four boys as her dates and was deemed "Prom Queen" at the end of the night.

Her mom, Lori, says Maddie was diagnosed with bone cancer when she was 8. She had undergone surgeries on her legs and lungs as well as 30 rounds of chemotherapy. Doctors say she now has an inoperable tumour.