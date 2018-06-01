 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


11-year-old with cancer, Maddie Smallwood, named 'Prom Queen' at Ohio school

share

Source:

Associated Press

An Ohio community has come together to throw a prom for an 11-year-old girl with stage 4 cancer.

Madison Smallwood.

Madison Smallwood.

Source: Video screengrab from WLWT5 News

Madison "Maddie" Smallwood and her entire fifth grade class from Monroe Elementary School joined in on the celebration Thursday in Hamilton, about 48 kilometres north of Cincinnati.

Maddie arrived to the prom in a limousine, brought four boys as her dates and was deemed "Prom Queen" at the end of the night.

Her mom, Lori, says Maddie was diagnosed with bone cancer when she was 8. She had undergone surgeries on her legs and lungs as well as 30 rounds of chemotherapy. Doctors say she now has an inoperable tumour.

Lori Smallwood says her daughter smiled at prom in a way she hasn't seen since Maddie was 8 years old.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Aaron Smith's decision to take a quick tap led Tevita Li to score in a wild finish to the first half.

As it happened: Highlanders stun Hurricanes with superb second-half performance to claim convincing win in Dunedin

00:58
2
Street is due to welcome her third baby, this one via surrogate, in August.

'A little bit sad' - Toni Street responds on air to backlash over the six month’s maternity leave she’s likely to take

00:42
3
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport


4

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

5
Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire resigned to losing Taumalolo and other stars to Tonga


01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs

02:39

'It's a cause I'm passionate about it' - Comm Games weightlifting gold medallist David Liti turns attention to Pasifika youth suicide prevention

In recent weeks Liti was a motivational speaker for the Live Undefeated suicide prevention and awareness school tour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 