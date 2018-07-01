 

11 bodies, 10 of them hanging, found at New Delhi home

Police in India's capital said they found 11 bodies in a home under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, including 10 that were blindfolded and hanging.

An ambulance carries on of the 11 bodies found in Burari village, north Delhi

The victims were all from the same family and most had lived in the home where they were found in Burari village in the northern part of New Delhi, said police officer Vineet Kumar.

Kumar said police began their investigation after they received a call Sunday morning that some "members of a family have committed suicide."

But he said that no suicide note was found, and that police were investigating whether the victims — four men, three women and four girls — died by suicide or were killed.

There were no bullet marks on the victims' bodies and there was no sign of forced entry into the house, Kumar said. "We're yet to reach any conclusion whatsoever," he said.

