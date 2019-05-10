109 hate crime charges on man accused of deadly synagogue attack

Federal officials in US announced today that they have filed 109 hate crime charges against the man accused of a deadly attack on a Southern California synagogue, saying that after the suspect fled he called a 911 dispatcher to report that he had done it to "defend my nation" against the Jewish people.

The new charges also include an earlier arson at a nearby mosque.

"We will not allow our community members to be hunted in their houses of worship, where they should feel free and safe to exercise their right to practice their religion," U.S. Attorney Robert S. Brewer Jr. said.

The federal charges include murder for the killing of Lori Kaye, 60, who was hit twice as she prayed in the foyer.

It also includes a charge for the attempted murder of 53 others on the last day of Passover, a major Jewish holiday.

After the gunman fled the scene, he called 911 from his car and told a dispatcher that he had opened fire at a synagogue, thought he killed some people and said he did it because "I'm just trying to defend my nation from the Jewish people...they're destroying our people," according to the federal affidavit.

Prosecutors say the defendant, John T Earnest, expressed his "intent to harm Jews" in an online posting, a copy of which was also found later on his laptop.

In the same posting, he also acknowledged using gasoline to spark a blaze that charred a wall of the mosque in Escondido, where seven people were inside the building at the time and saw flames coming through the crack of one of the doors.

Federal hate crime charges were also filed against the gunman who killed 11 worshippers at the Pittsburgh synagogue in November.

In wake of the March 15 Christchurch terror attack, Justice Minister Andrew Little is considering to fast-track the reveiwing of hate crime laws here in New Zealand.

"I certainly think that the laws dealing with what we call 'hate speech', and human rights law, are woefully inadequate and we need to do better," said Mr Little.

Over the past few months dozens of racially-motivated incidents have been reported in New Zealand which has put pressure on the government to review hate speech legislation and whether or not it should be established as its own separate offence as it is in UK.

Hate speech in US is not a crime as it is protected under the First Ammendment of the US Constitution, however federal hate crime laws in the US date back to 1960 and can be punishable by the death penalty in extreme circumstances.

In 2009 Barack Obama signed the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr Hate Crimes Prevention Act, in effect expanding the law to add new protections against crimes based on disability, identity, gender and sexual orientation.

The Justice Department in US reveals they have charged more than 300 defendants with federal hate crimes over the last decade.

New Zealand currently has no statistics on hate crime, nor is it possible to know the number of aggravated offences towards various ethnicity's as police do not always record the victim's ethnicity.

Mr Little said the government will work together with the Human Rights Commission and a proposal will be produced for the public to debate, hopefully by the end of this year.