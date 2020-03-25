100 Kiwis stuck on cruise ship off Australia might get thrown Government lifeline

Around 100 New Zealanders stuck on board a cruise ship in coronavirus-quarantine off Australia's coast might be getting a lifeline from the Government.

Cruise ship Vasco da Gama was heading to London with 800 Australians and 100 Kiwis on board when it was forced to turn around, after a passenger tested positive for Covid-19.

The vessel is now heading to an island off Australia's west coast, where those passengers are expected to go into isolation for 14 days.

But it could be a different story for the Kiwis.

There are now talks underway with the New Zealand Government on how and when the New Zealand passengers should come home.

It comes as the Government today ruled out widespread rescue flights to retrieve Kiwis stuck overseas, as airlines ground their planes and countries enact strict border restrictions.

AUSTRALIA'S LOCKDOWN SPARKS CONFUSION

Australia's new shutdown guidelines have also prompted confusion across the nation.

Announced last night, beauty salons have to close but hairdressers are allowed to stay open.

Personal training sessions are also allowed to go ahead, with no more than 10 people and must be outdoors, maintaining a two-metre distance.

Some preschools and schools have closed while others are allowed to remain open.