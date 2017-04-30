 

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

President Donald Trump marked his 100th day in office by saying he had brought "profound change" to Washington and reaffirming that "my only allegiance" is to those he governs.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Source: Associated Press

On a threshold that Trump has both derided and tried to define, the president also said he is putting Americans first even as he learns on the job.

"My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens," Trump said in his weekly radio address.

Trump's 100th day events were set in politically important Pennsylvania, which he won with 48 percent of the vote. It was the first time the state had voted for a Republican presidential candidate since George HW Bush in 1988.

But the president began the rally on a sour note, pointing out that he was not attending that night's White House Correspondents' Association dinner and issuing a scathing attack on the news media. To cheers, he accused the news media of "fake news" and said if their job was to be honest and tell the truth, then they deserved "a big, fat failing grade."

"I could not possibly be more thrilled than to be more than 100 miles way from Washington's swamp," he said, "spending my evening with all of you and with a much, much larger crowd and much better people, right?"

At the 100-day mark, polls show that Trump's supporters during the campaign remain largely in his corner.

Though the White House created a website touting its accomplishments of the first 100 days, Trump has tried to downplay the importance of the marker, perhaps out of recognition that many of his campaign promises have gone unfulfilled.

"It's a false standard, 100 days," Trump said while signing an executive order on Friday, "but I have to tell you, I don't think anybody has done what we've been able to do in 100 days, so we're very happy."

He said in his remarks: "In just 14 weeks, my administration has brought profound change to Washington."

Executive orders in line to be signed would be the 31st and 32nd since Trump took office, the most of any president in his first 100 days since World War II. During the campaign, Trump railed against Obama's use of orders, which don't need congressional approval.

