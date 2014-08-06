 

10 killed after boat capsizes off Sri Lankan coast

Sri Lankan police say at least 10 people were killed and seven others were rescued after the boat they were traveling in capsized off the country's southwestern coast.

Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody says the boat was among 19 that took part in a religious festival procession from the fishing town of Beruwala, around 60 kilometers south of the capital, Colombo.

The tragedy occurred when the boats were returning from the festival.

It is unclear how many people were traveling in the boat and the search for more survivors is ongoing.

