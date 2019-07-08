TODAY |

1-year-old dies after falling from cruise ship in Puerto Rico

Associated Press
More From
World

A 1-year-old girl apparently slipped from her grandfather's hands and fell to her death from the 11th story of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico, police said on Tuesday.

Police Sgt. Nelson Sotelo told The Associated Press that the family of the child will remain in the U.S. territory until the investigation is complete. He said officers have not been able to interview any relatives yet.

"They're in shock," he said.

Authorities said the girl was travelling with her parents, two siblings and two sets of grandparents aboard the Freedom of the Seas, which docked in Puerto Rico on Monday after a week-long trip through the Caribbean. The death occurred on Monday afternoon at the Pan-american dock in the capital of San Juan.

Sotelo said the toddler's maternal grandfather, Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, is under investigation. He said the rest of the family is from Granger, Indiana.

The police chief of South Bend, Indiana, Scott Ruszkowski, confirmed to WSBT television that the girl was the daughter of Officer Alan Wiegand, and the department issued a statement saying it "asks the community to pray for the entire Wiegand family as they grieve and to respect their privacy."

Ruszkowski disputed the statement issued by Puerto Rico police that the girl was being held out of a window.

Royal Caribbean Cruises called it a tragic incident and said it was helping the family. A spokeswoman said the ship departed Puerto Rico on Monday for St. Maarten on a new itinerary and declined further comment.

FILE: Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
2
The former Maori Party co-leader tells Q+A one of the most painful things you can put a mother through is to take her child from her.
Dame Tariana Turia reveals 'I've taken two of my own grandchildren', slams Oranga Tamariki policy
3
'My god she can run' - woman at centre of hilarious Kawakawa dog escape video says Lily is enjoying her 15 minutes of fame
4
ACC should have covered woman who died of cancer after inhaling asbestos, High Court rules
5
The ship could be seen moving close to the bank before veering away, barely missing it and other boats nearby.
Watch: Mammoth cruise ship narrowly avoids smashing into Venice esplanade
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:28
More than 70 years after the end of WWII, unexploded bombs are frequently found in Germany.

Thousands evacuated as WWII bomb defused in Germany

Sydney man arrested after drinking hand sanitiser, throwing food at McDonald's

Two Coast Guard vessels tied up at the Portsmouth, NH Shipyard.

US Coast Guard aborts search for cruise ship crew member who fell overboard
A file image of a courtroom.

Melbourne toddler dies after consuming mother's liquid nicotine, coroner finds