1 NEWS reporter Paul Hobbs discusses Ardern and Gayford's baby to world audience on CNN

The world's attention is on Jacinda Ardern after today's arrival of her daughter – and 1 NEWS reporter Paul Hobbs went live to discus it with a worldwide audience on CNN.

"New Zealand and the New Zealand media have been waiting expectantly all day today," Hobbs told CNN host Rosemary Church.

Hobbs explained on CNN how Ms Ardern has stepped down for the next six weeks, leaving Winston Peters is in charge of the country.

"Winston Peters is taking over," Hobbs said.

"When Jacinda Ardern came into hospital this morning he immediately took over as the interim and acting Prime Minister."

"They're going to be in contact, I believe there will be phone calls and we already know that Jacinda Ardern has taken a lot of paper work home."

Church said: "She's going to be very busy for those six weeks with the baby and I suspect she's going to be doing a lot of hard work at home as well."