1 NEWS reporter hit with tear gas while reporting Paris riot after France's Football World Cup win

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid has been affected by tear gas while reporting on the riots which broke out in Paris following France's FIFA World Cup win.

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid after being affected by tear gas in Paris. Source: Joy Reid

Riot police were brought in as revellers damaged cars, property and generally created havoc, and the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds.

Reid had spent hours on a balcony overlooking the riots as she delivered a series of reports, and was making her way back to her hotel when she was affected.

"Encountered unexpected tear gas on way back to hotel! That stuff burns!," she wrote on Twitter.