TODAY |

1 NEWS Australia correspondent gives tour of deserted Sydney during Covid lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

1 NEWS Australia correspondent Andrew Macfarlane took a wander through Sydney's CBD today to give in an insight into what the city's Covid-19 lockdown looks like. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS Australia correspondent Andrew Macfarlane is here with a journey through a deserted Sydney, as residents remain in lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Source: 1 NEWS

Greater Sydney, Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour regions are four days into a two-week lockdown due to the growing Bondi cluster.

New South Wales recorded 22 new local coronavirus cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. The tally for the outbreak that began on June 16 is now 171.

Read more
Student nurse who worked at two Sydney hospitals contracts Covid-19

A masked Macfarlane took an empty train into the city, even though he travelled in at peak-hour. 

Masks are mandatory on buses, trains and ferries, along with indoor areas, while QR codes are more visible this time around. 

You can watch his full journey through a deserted Sydney in the video above.

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
Wild brawl filmed in Wellington CBD as police rush to make arrests
2
Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash
3
Wellington bus driver dumps schoolgirl on side of road in the rain after she misses stop
4
Ardern jokes hate speech laws won’t protect Collins from 'Karen' insult
5
Kiwis broke record for power use last night during Antarctic blast
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Student nurse who worked at two Sydney hospitals contracts Covid-19

South Australia's Covid infections rise as mine cluster grows

Beijing intimidates pro-democracy Chinese students in Australia: report

Princess Diana's Ford Escort fetches over $100K at auction