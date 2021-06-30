1 NEWS Australia correspondent gives tour of deserted Sydney during Covid lockdown

1 NEWS Australia correspondent Andrew Macfarlane took a wander through Sydney's CBD today to give in an insight into what the city's Covid-19 lockdown looks like.

Greater Sydney, Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour regions are four days into a two-week lockdown due to the growing Bondi cluster.

New South Wales recorded 22 new local coronavirus cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. The tally for the outbreak that began on June 16 is now 171.

A masked Macfarlane took an empty train into the city, even though he travelled in at peak-hour.

Masks are mandatory on buses, trains and ferries, along with indoor areas, while QR codes are more visible this time around.