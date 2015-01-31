‘You're a joke’ - Trump supporter accosts US Senator Mitt Romney in Utah airport

Utah Senator and 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney was confronted by pro-Trump constituents today over his choice not to support Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the election.

Mitt Romney speaks at campaign rally. Source: BBC

While waiting for a flight at Salt Lake City Airport, the former Massachusetts governor was approached by a woman who said she wanted to “chat” with Romney.

In a video shot by the woman of the encounter, the woman asked Romney: “Why aren’t you supporting President Trump?”

Romney replied that he did support the President and agreed with “many of the things” Trump stood for.

But, he stood by the Constitution when asked why he wasn’t supporting Trump’s election challenge. It comes as Republican lawmakers picked up Trump’s demands to challenge the results from several states.

They are not expected to have enough votes in Congress to change the results, and Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20.

“We have a Constitution. The Constitution’s process is clear. I’ve followed the Constitution,” Romney told the woman.

read more More Republican lawmakers enlist in Donald Trump's effort to undo Joe Biden's election win

The woman said: “You were voted in as a conservative to represent the conservative constituents.”

Romney told the woman he worked for “the people of Utah ... you're not the only one”. As he walked away, the woman said: “You’re a joke, absolute joke. A disgusting shame.”

A man in the video can be heard saying "Trump is a juggernaut. Your legacy is nothing".



Earlier, Romney said Trump’s election challenge has “disgraced the office of the presidency”.

Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill ahead of today’s joint session to confirm Joe Biden’s Electoral College win that he was certain of the outcome.

“I’m confident that we’ll proceed as the Constitution demands and tell our supporters the truth — whether or not they want to hear it,” Romney said.