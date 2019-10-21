TODAY |

‘You’re dead’ - Queensland abattoir may face criminal probe after abusing horses before they're slaughtered

AAP
Biosecurity officers have inspected a Queensland abattoir at the centre of a racehorse cruelty scandal but no charges have been laid so far.

Officers examined the Meramist Abattoir at Caboolture on Friday after the ABC 7.30 program aired distressing footage of some staff beating, shocking, and verbally abusing former racehorses before they were slaughtered.

Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said no charges have been laid and he couldn't reveal too much because the probe "could very well turn out to be a criminal investigation".

A Queensland horse abattoir is being investigated after footage was released showing staff abusing former racehorses before they were slaughtered. Source: ABC Australia
