‘You little ****’ - BBC journalist swarmed by lemurs

BBC Look East

The animals seemed to take a liking to BBC journalist Alex Dunlop.
Source: BBC Look East

05:46
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

01:21
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'You did us all proud' - fans pay tribute to Paralympics champion Liam Malone after shock retirement

An online listing from H & M featuring a hoodie with the text "Coolest monkey in the jungle"

H&M removes racist sweatshirt ad after celebrity and social media outrage

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Raw video: Rescue helicopter comes to aid of pair after plane crash lands in bush near Auckland

00:22
However, the current US President does not think she'll run.

Watch: 'Oprah would be a lot of fun' – Donald Trump says he'd beat Winfrey in presidential contest, but doubts she'll run

There have been calls for Oprah to run in 2020 after an inspiring speech at the Golden Globes.


02:32
McLachlan has been removed from a current stage tour of the Rocky Horror Show.

Claims Aussie actor Craig McLachlan threatened actress 'I will end you' in confrontation after unwanted kiss

McLachlan, a former Neighbours and Home and Away star, has denied all of the allegations.

00:31
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying a highly classified satellite.

US spy satellite worth 'billions' believed to be lost in space after SpaceX launch failure

The first SpaceX launch of 2018 didn't go quite to plan.


 
