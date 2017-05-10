 

Watch: Rescuers scramble to pull woman who'd fallen in, out of narrow well in China

Associated Press

It took 60 rescue workers and people from a nearby village to lift the woman out of the narrow well.
Source: Associated Press

00:26
1
Mr Comey was fired today by US President by Donald Trump today after a judgement by the Department of Justice.

President Trump fires FBI director James Comey


01:52
2
The fatal accident happened at Drayton Manor Park.

Girl, 11, falls to her death on rapid river rider in UK theme park

03:45
3
The attack on train enthusiast Mike Bradshaw has shaken the Kawakawa community.

Images: Do you recognise these young men wanted over brutal attack on community stalwart in Bay of Islands?

00:40
4

Surprise! Ed Sheeran performing in Auckland and Dunedin in March 2018

00:15
5
Ten people were hospitalised after a tower-drop ride malfunctioned in Turkey.

Video: Terrifying moment amusement park ride malfunctions, slamming riders into the ground

01:58
Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

Mother of autistic teen says health system has let her son down by locking him up under Mental Health Act

01:52
A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

Could the way this lamb is produced be a game changer?

02:12
Act MP David Seymour, and others, are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

'It's bad to have a law that we're probably all breaking just about every God damn day' - MP

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.

00:29
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

Kai Yip Cheung was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today.


 
