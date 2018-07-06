‘Trump has ripped this country apart’ - Statue of Liberty protester responds to charges outside courtroom

A woman who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on the Fourth of July says she was protesting the separation of children from parents accused of crossing the US-Mexico border illegally.

After a court appearance on misdemeanor charges, Therese Patricia Okoumou, a naturalised US citizen from Congo, told reporters that she climbed the landmark as a spur-of-the moment protest over the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policies.

"When they go low, we go high and I went as high as I could," Okoumou said, paraphrasing former First Lady Michelle Obama. "No child belongs in a cage," she added.

Police officers climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty to talk to the woman protesting. Source: Associated Press

Okoumou, who goes by her middle name, Patricia, sported a T-shirt reading "White Supremacy is Terrorism" that she had worn inside-out in court.

The 44-year-old Okoumou pleaded not guilty to trespassing and disorderly conduct and was released without bail after spending the night in custody.

The National Park Service evacuated more than 4,000 visitors off Liberty Island as a precaution.

A group that organized an immigration protest at the statue earlier Wednesday says she had taken part in unfurling a banner at the statue's pedestal.

If convicted, Okoumou, 44, of Staten Island, would face up to six months behind bars on each count.