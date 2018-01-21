 

Three wounded after gunmen attack Afghan Intercontinental Hotel

There are fears the number of casualties could rise.
00:15
Taufatofua will send Tonga to their second ever Winter Olympics after qualifying with just over a year's worth of training under his belt.

'This is a miracle!' Tonga's oiled-up flag-bearer from Rio qualifies for Winter Olympics as cross country skier

Pita Taufatofua turned heads in 2016 - he's about to do it again in PyeongChang.

00:49
Michael Douglas has been accused of harassing a former employee 32 years ago. He denies the claims.

Catherine Zeta-Jones defends husband over sexual abuse allegations

Michael Douglas has been accused of harassing a former employee 32 years ago. He denies the claims.

Fire generic

Historic South Canterbury church 'completely gutted' by fire

There are no reports of anyone being trapped or injured in the fire.

Victoria prepares for scorching temperatures as heatwave continues

Temperatures are expected to reach at least 40 degree today.

03:23
It signals a tumultuous end to the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Republicans, Democrats show no sign of retreat as US government goes into shutdown

Republicans and Democrats show no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and spending.


 
