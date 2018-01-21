Three wounded after gunmen attack Afghan Intercontinental Hotel

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Pita Taufatofua turned heads in 2016 - he's about to do it again in PyeongChang.
Michael Douglas has been accused of harassing a former employee 32 years ago. He denies the claims.
There are no reports of anyone being trapped or injured in the fire.
Temperatures are expected to reach at least 40 degree today.
Republicans and Democrats show no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and spending.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ