‘They're barbaric and they're absolute cowards’ - Mother of man stabbed in stomach speaks out on London attackers

The mother of a young man injured in Saturday's attack said she was still in shock following the "absolutely senseless" attack in which seven people were killed in the heart of London.

Daniel O'Neil was stabbed in the stomach by one of the attackers, who were all shot dead by the police.

"He is able to talk. He still doesn't quite believe what's happened - he is in shock."

Speaking outside King's College Hospital on Sunday where her son is treated, Elisabeth O'Neil told Britain's Sky News that "they are doing it in the name of god which is an absolute joke. First commandment is thou shall not kill - all faiths share that belief. If it wasn't religion, they will find some other excuse."