‘There is no greater ally to New Zealand than Australia’ – Jacinda Ardern

The Prime Minister praised NZ’s neighbour while as she meets with Malcolm Turnbull in Australia.
news

Colin Mitchell was found guilty by a jury after the incident at the Riverhead quarry.

Man found guilty of horrifying kidnapping and sexually motivated attack on woman at Auckland quarry revealed to be a serial rapist

Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

Phil Twyford also says those who get the affordable houses will be decided through a ballot, not means testing.

More than 150 new state houses to be built in regional New Zealand in major government project


Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Martin Guptill snares big money at Caribbean Premier League auction

AA’s Mark Stockdale analyses what exactly motorists are paying for at the pump.

The reason behind New Zealand's high petrol prices revealed


Friction over Labour's involvement in the Barnaby Joyce citizenship saga has been well and truly put aside.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern and Malcolm Turnbull hold joint press conference in Sydney

The Prime Minister met with Mr Turnbull this morning as she visits Australia.


Court orders preventing media from publishing these details have been lifted today revealing Colin Mitchell has convictions for rape dating back 45 years.

The incident played out in Scotland’s capital yesterday as a blizzard hit the UK.

Watch: Double-decker bus slides on icy Edinburgh road coming heart-stoppingly close to collision with two vehicles

The close call came as Scotland is enveloped in a major winter storm hitting the UK and Europe.

The closure of SH1 due to Cyclone Gita allowed the detonation work to happen.

Watch: 'Rocky' the 700 tonne boulder blown up as work crew takes advantage of Kaikoura road closure

"Due to its size, another earthquake could have sent it rolling down the hill, taking out any rockfall protection in the process."

'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

The rodeo advocate clashed with the Breakfast host on the issue.


 
