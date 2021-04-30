‘Strong and unexpected’ Covid-19 fragments found during Melbourne wastewater testing

More than 200 Victorians have been told to get tested for Covid-19 after "strong and unexpected" fragments of the virus were detected in wastewater.

Some 246 people in Melbourne's western and northwestern suburbs have been contacted by authorities and told to get tested as a precaution.

"This additional action is being taken due to the strength of the wastewater detection and because a known positive Covid-19 case, from flight QF778, has been in Victoria in the past 14 days," the health department said on Thursday.

The 246 people who were contacted include four close contacts of the positive case and 242 recently returned red and orange zone travel permit holders.

They have all recently returned negative results but the department wants them to get tested again "out of an abundance of caution".

"It is most likely that these new detections are due to a person or persons continuing to shed the virus after the infection period," it said.