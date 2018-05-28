 

‘Spiderman’ climbs four storeys bare-handed to rescue toddler dangling from balcony in Paris

When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

2
The Rawene Masonic Hotel in Northland.

After Northland mum leaves baby on footpath to gamble, hotel decides to axe its pokies

00:15
3
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Video: Tongan Bear brings distinct Polynesian flavour to Barbarians, leads team in celebration dances as they hammer woeful England

4

Student, 16, seriously injured in alleged assault at South Auckland college, rushed to hospital

00:15
5
Vito scored two tries in the Barbarians’ 63-45 win over England at Twickenham.

Watch: Barbarians execute perfect set-move try for Victor Vito as Babas put 60 on shell-shocked England in humiliating defeat

The Hurricanes and Crusaders meet this Friday, but there's no tension amongst the All Blacks.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders cement their spot at the top, Aussie conference just got tighter

Campbell Burnes breaks down who's rising and falling in Super Rugby.

Obituary: Dick Quax, Olympic medallist and Auckland politician, dies aged 70

The champion middle-distance runner succumbed to his cancer battle today.


03:52
HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content

Worried about what your children are watching online? HEIHEI is a new streaming service that is safe for kids

HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content

21:32
A small group of New Zealanders has been slipping in and out of North Korea for almost a decade, as part of an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the world's migratory shore birds.

The Secret North Korea Stopover: Following the world's migratory shorebirds

The Secret North Korea Stopover: Following the world's migratory shorebirds

A small group of New Zealanders has been slipping in and out of North Korea for almost a decade, as part of an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the world’s migratory shore birds.

01:38
The National Party leader said he would be "loath" to take abortion out of the Crimes Act.

'I'd be loath to' - National's Simon Bridges says abortion should stay in the Crimes Act

Mr Bridges says New Zealand's law is working fine, so why change.


 
