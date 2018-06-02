 

‘Somehow it was a conflict’ before Uber driver allegedly shot passenger, say Denver police

Associated Press

Denver police say an Uber driver who allegedly fatally shot a passenger has been arrested.
00:15
1
Ava Seumanufagai had to make an embarrassing 100 metre trudge in his side's 22-14 loss last night.

Watch: New Zealander has absolute shocker for Sharks, runs to wrong end of the field during NRL game

00:58
2
Street is due to welcome her third baby, this one via surrogate, in August.

'A little bit sad' - Toni Street responds on air to backlash over the six month’s maternity leave she’s likely to take

3
A large cargo container ship out to sea.

Ship loses 80 containers off NSW coast in wild weather

4

Victims of burglaries where home has been rented out online may not be covered

00:15
5
Some fancy hands and a dash of speed saw the Highlanders home in their 30-14 win.

Watch: Waisake Naholo leaves Hurricanes defence in his wake with untouchable pace to score

00:22
President Donald Trump announced that his historic summit with Kim Jong Un is set for June 12 in Singapore.

Donald Trump announces that historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on

President tells the media "you'll be in Singapore on June 12".


01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs


 
