‘Sense of relief’ in France as Emmanuel Macron defeats Marine Le Pen defeats in presidential election – Emma Keeling

1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest from Paris as Macron is set to become the new French President in a projected landslide victory.
1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent has the latest from Paris as Macron is set to become the new French President in a projected landslide victory.

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election in landslide

Hannah and Dee were voted out in tribal council on the first night… until they returned to battle for a shot at redemption.

SPOILER ALERT: 'No one saw it coming' - after blindside double elimination, both return to Survivor for redemption battle

Live stream: Breakfast

As the Reserve bank warns of rising mortgage rates could see Auckland home buyers spend 70 per cent of income on housing costs.

Reserve bank warns of potentially stressful impact of potential interest rate spikes

Disturbing footage shows two parents involved in a tug of war over their 11-month-old son in a US car park.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Parents caught in literal tug of war over baby son

Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning."

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.


 
