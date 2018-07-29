‘I saw all these people running, saying ‘run run’ – Gunman shoots three dead in nursing home

The number of women in the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) has more than tripled in the past few years as police push to change the face of the specialist squad.

The AOS has long been a male stronghold, but last month, a record number of policewomen qualified.

1 NEWS was granted rare access in Dunedin as the AOS got into tactical training mode.

Senior Sergeant Rick Spooner, the AOS' tactical groups co-ordinator, says having women on the squad "brings another dynamic".

"Their decision-making is sometimes different, plus they just bring other skills. It's hard to put a finger on exactly what it is, but it's certainly another dynamic to the group."

Constable Mel Duff is one of three women who have just qualified for the squad after passing an intensive physical and mental selection process.

"I had to put in a lot of effort for training. Pretty much this past year has been working on my strength," Constable Duff said.

Constable Duff joined one of the 16 nationwide squads this week and has already been to three local callouts.

"I don't think I will ever be the strongest person on my squad, but females can bring a lot of different aspects, I guess - communication, managing stress, [and] remaining calm."

She's part of a new and growing trend in the Armed Offenders Squad.

Four years ago, just three women were in the AOS. Now, there are 11, but with 350 members nationally, the top brass admit it's still very male-dominated.

"We are doing some work around what are the barriers preventing women applying," Senior Sergeant Spooner said.