‘I saw all these people running, saying ‘run run’ – Gunman shoots three dead in nursing home

Associated Press
 Texas authorities say five people have been killed following separate shootings that included a nursing home in a Corpus Christi suburb.

Robstown City Secretary Herman Rodriguez said via Twitter that three people were killed following a shooting at the Retama Manor nursing home.

Two additional men were found dead in a home linked to that shooting.

Mr Rodriguez said officers responded to the nursing home about 7pm (local time) and found two men and a woman dead.

He said a phone call from family members prompted police to visit the residence of one of the nursing home victims, where two more men were found dead.

The shooter was among those killed.

Mr Rodriguez said authorities believe the shootings are related but have not identified the victims or established a possible motive.

Five people, including the gunman, were killed in two linked shootings in Texas.
Number of women in the Armed Offenders Squad more than triples in four years

1 NEWS
The number of women in the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) has more than tripled in the past few years as police push to change the face of the specialist squad.

The AOS has long been a male stronghold, but last month, a record number of policewomen qualified.

1 NEWS was granted rare access in Dunedin as the AOS got into tactical training mode.

Senior Sergeant Rick Spooner, the AOS' tactical groups co-ordinator, says having women on the squad "brings another dynamic".

"Their decision-making is sometimes different, plus they just bring other skills. It's hard to put a finger on exactly what it is, but it's certainly another dynamic to the group."

Constable Mel Duff is one of three women who have just qualified for the squad after passing an intensive physical and mental selection process.

"I had to put in a lot of effort for training. Pretty much this past year has been working on my strength," Constable Duff said.

Constable Duff joined one of the 16 nationwide squads this week and has already been to three local callouts.

"I don't think I will ever be the strongest person on my squad, but females can bring a lot of different aspects, I guess - communication, managing stress, [and] remaining calm."

She's part of a new and growing trend in the Armed Offenders Squad.

Four years ago, just three women were in the AOS. Now, there are 11, but with 350 members nationally, the top brass admit it's still very male-dominated.

"We are doing some work around what are the barriers preventing women applying," Senior Sergeant Spooner said.

The AOS attended more than 1000 jobs around the country last year, down from previous years, and the nature of its work is continually changing.

The AOS has long been a male stronghold - but last month, a record number of policewomen qualified.
Associated Press
The Taliban held their first direct contact with a US official in a preliminary discussion about future peace talks on Afghanistan, a senior official with the insurgent group said yesterday.

It marked one of the most significant developments amid efforts to find a negotiated end to the country's protracted war.

The official described as "useful" a meeting with Alice Wells, the US's top diplomat for South Asia, earlier this week.

He said the meeting was held in the small Middle Eastern country of Qatar, where the Taliban have maintained a political office since 2013.

US officials neither confirmed nor denied a meeting took place. However, Wells was in Doha, the Qatar capital, this week.

In a statement following her return, the State Department said only that Wells had been in Doha, had met with the ruling family and "the United States is exploring all avenues to advance a peace process in close consultation with the Afghan government."

Any talks about a future political setup would be between the Taliban and the Afghan government, the statement said.

The Taliban have long demanded direct talks with Washington, saying they do not want to talk politics with the US but instead meet face to face to discuss Washington's concerns - particularly its security concerns - about the Taliban and Taliban involvement in Afghanistan's future.

They also say they want a time frame for the withdrawal of the roughly 15,000 US and NATO troops still in Afghanistan.

Taliban fighter
