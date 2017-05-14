 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


‘It’s the single most troubling act the President has made’ – The reasons for firing FBI director don't add up, says US law expert

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

A US Constitutional law expert has condemned Donald Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey as "the single most troubling act the President has made".

Professor Neil Siegel talks to Q+A's Jessica Mutch on the firing of James Comey.
Source: Q+A

"Not just since assuming office, but since entering American political life."

On Q+A Professor Neil Siegel said the reasons behind the firing "don't really add up".

Comey, the White House's former FBI director was fired when Donald Trump took over as president.

Defending the firing, White House officials said Trump's confidence in Comey had been eroding for months.

FBI directors are appointed to 10 year terms on the basis it'll remove political sways. Comey was only employed for four years.

"The stated reasoning for the firing is the FBI director had mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton... and yet we know because the President has been repeatedly on record as applauding the FBI director for reopening that investigation," Prof Siegel said. 

"It's so deeply distressing," he said. "President Trump is unlike any American politician I have seen in at least my lifetime."

Trump has publicly questioned Comey at events and on social media and now Comey may have the chance for rebuttal.

"He's not shy, and he's got tremendous moral compass," said former FBI assistant director Jim Yacone. "Above all he [Comey] will want to see the truth come out."

James Comey has always sought independence and actively worked on investigations to reveal the truth. With Obama administration he often found himself caught up in weighty policy discussions and then more recently, had his reputation questioned when he publicly announced that the FBI wasn't recommending criminal charges against Hillary Clinton.

William Sessions was the only other FBI director to be fired. His dismissal took place in 1993 under Bill Clinton.

The FBI are bitter about the firing as Comey was well-regarded and has been praised for his leadership in the past. They've offered support to the former director.

It's unknown what path Comey's career will now take but he plans to address the matters and an associate said it's unlikely he will retire from public view.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Watch: 'Look at the pace!' Malakai Fekitoa leaves Bulls defenders for dead as his spectacular solo-try snatches a late victory for the Highlanders

00:30
2
All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo and Bulls lock RG Snyman both had earlier showers for their horrific shoulder charges.

Watch: 'That’s trouble that!' Ugly scenes mar Highlanders win over the Bulls as players from both sides see RED for cynical shoulder charges

00:21
3
Probably a world's first with a fullback jumping in at lineout time.

Watch: 'Everyone's in there!' Hurricanes pull out tricky lineout move with Jordie Barrett and Julian Savea

00:30
4
Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez thought for all money his two-footed penalty had put his side level against Manchester City.

Watch: What's wrong with this penalty? Eagle eyed referee rules out 'freak' spot kick to deny Leicester City late equaliser


00:28
5
The big Kiwi scored after Anthony Don soared above Melbourne's defenders to slap back a cross-field kick 2 minutes from time.

Watch: Commentators go bonkers as Konrad Hurrell bulldozes over the line as the Titans steal a late win over the Storm

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ