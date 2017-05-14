‘It’s the single most troubling act the President has made’ – The reasons for firing FBI director don't add up, says US law expert

A US Constitutional law expert has condemned Donald Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey as "the single most troubling act the President has made".

"Not just since assuming office, but since entering American political life."

On Q+A Professor Neil Siegel said the reasons behind the firing "don't really add up".

Comey, the White House's former FBI director was fired when Donald Trump took over as president.

Defending the firing, White House officials said Trump's confidence in Comey had been eroding for months.



FBI directors are appointed to 10 year terms on the basis it'll remove political sways. Comey was only employed for four years.

"The stated reasoning for the firing is the FBI director had mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton... and yet we know because the President has been repeatedly on record as applauding the FBI director for reopening that investigation," Prof Siegel said.

"It's so deeply distressing," he said. "President Trump is unlike any American politician I have seen in at least my lifetime."

Trump has publicly questioned Comey at events and on social media and now Comey may have the chance for rebuttal.

"He's not shy, and he's got tremendous moral compass," said former FBI assistant director Jim Yacone. "Above all he [Comey] will want to see the truth come out."

James Comey has always sought independence and actively worked on investigations to reveal the truth. With Obama administration he often found himself caught up in weighty policy discussions and then more recently, had his reputation questioned when he publicly announced that the FBI wasn't recommending criminal charges against Hillary Clinton.

William Sessions was the only other FBI director to be fired. His dismissal took place in 1993 under Bill Clinton.

The FBI are bitter about the firing as Comey was well-regarded and has been praised for his leadership in the past. They've offered support to the former director.