‘Revolt, revolt, revolt’ - protesters oppose US immigration policy in NY

Trump's immigration policy is "sinful", Rev Al Sharpton tells New York protesters
Source: Associated Press

The reaction time of the Hurricanes halfback off the lineout was insane.

Watch: Like a thief in the night! TJ Perenara executes swift interception inside Brumbies' in-goal to score stunning try

The payment is one of several new policies coming into force on Sunday as part of the Government's Families Package.

Expectant parents set for an extra delivery - a cash bonus from the Government

A further 257,000 cars with Takata airbags are also subject to recall but aren't as urgent as the first lot.

Potentially dangerous airbags in twice as many NZ cars as first thought

The Warehouse could cull 180 jobs - union

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

World Cup LIVE: Cavani double sees Portugal fall behind in battle for quarter-final spot after France send Argentina home

Two crashes in the North Island overnight have claimed the lives of three people.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

Police were called to a Woodend house on Thursday following a serious assault.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

No further details will be released until the identity of the person has been confirmed.

The tax comes into force on Sunday, with the revenue earmarked to improve Auckland’s roads and public transport.

Auckland regional fuel tax likely to see prices increased for a range of products as costs passed on

Operators of off-road machinery also have to pay the surcharge and say it's not fair.

