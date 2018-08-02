‘The President is not obstructing, he’s fighting back’

UK judges today granted far-right activist Tommy Robinson conditional bail while he appeals a finding of contempt of court for live-streaming outside a criminal trial in violation of reporting restrictions.

Robinson's supporters cheered after Court of Appeal Judge Ian Burnett and two other judges ordered a fresh hearing.

The self-styled journalist and commentator who has issued a steady stream of anti-Muslim statements online was jailed outside Leeds Crown Court in May after using social media to broadcast details of a trial that was subject to blanket reporting restrictions.

The court had ordered that no reporting of the trial was allowed until another trial linked to it had concluded.

Robinson was jailed for 13 months within five hours after posting the video.

Robinson, 35, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is the founder of the now-defunct English Defence League.