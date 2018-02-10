 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


#Metoo advocate Cristina Garcia accused of groping a man

share

Source:

Associated Press

The California Legislature's widening sexual misconduct scandal now includes allegations against a Democratic lawmaker known for her fierce advocacy on women's issues, including an anti-sexual harassment movement that began sweeping the Capitol last fall.

Cristina Garcia

Cristina Garcia.

Source: Associated Press

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia said Thursday she'll fully cooperate with an investigation into an allegation she groped a 25-year-old man who worked for another lawmaker in 2014.

Daniel Fierro alleges that she stroked his back, squeezed his buttocks and attempted to touch his crotch in the dugout after a legislative softball game.

Garcia said she doesn't recall the incident.

Fierro didn't report it at the time but in January told his former boss, Democratic Assemblyman Ian Calderon, who reported it to Assembly leaders.

Speaker Anthony Rendon confirmed an investigation is underway on Thursday, after Politico first reported it.

"I trust that while the investigation proceeds Assemblymember Garcia will respond appropriately and in a way that fortifies the Legislature's effort to create a new climate," he said in a statement.

Garcia is the latest lawmaker, and the first woman, in the California Legislature to face accusations following the #MeToo movement, which began last fall as a social media campaign used by millions to tell personal experiences with sexual harassment.

About two dozen sexual harassment allegations were made against Assembly lawmakers, staff and lobbyists in 2017 - the most within a single year since 2006 - and at least eight allegations are pending, according to documents released last week.

Garcia's spokeswoman Teala Schaff said the assemblywoman learned January 23 a complaint was filed but was given no details and only learned the specifics of the allegations from Politico.

"Every complaint about sexual harassment should be taken seriously and I will participate fully in any investigation that takes place," the Los Angeles-area lawmaker said in a statement.

"I have zero recollection of engaging in inappropriate behaviour and such behaviour is inconsistent with my values."

Fierro said he decided to tell Calderon about the incident because of Garcia's outspokenness in the #MeToo movement, which has led to investigations in statehouses nationwide.

"If the person leading the charge on it isn't credible it just ends up hurting the credibility of these very real stories," Fierro told the AP.

Garcia's photo was featured in Time Magazine's Person of the Year issue on being one of the "Silence Breakers" on sexual harassment.

She quickly condemned male colleagues who were accused of sexual misconduct last fall, allegations that prompted two to resign.

This Monday, she spoke at a rally outside the Capitol in favour of legislation signed by Governor Jerry Brown giving legislative staff members whistleblower protections for reporting sexual misconduct or other misbehaviour.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:17
1
The moment was caught on CCTV in the middle of the night in the Gold Coast.

Aussie mum-of-two wrestles would-be car thief in her underwear - 'I was pretty scared'


2
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

00:33
3
The occupants of the car sustained just minor injuries and were pulled from the wreckage by witnesses.

Car smashes through second-storey car park wall and crashes to ground below

00:15
4
After his topless display at Rio 2016, Pita Taufatofua followed suit in PyeongChang.

Shirtless Tongan flag bearer braves sub-zero temperatures at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

5
Cristina Garcia

#Metoo advocate Cristina Garcia accused of groping a man

00:15
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

Brisbane Tens - Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders notch up wins on Day One

Relive all the action from day one of the Brisbane Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

00:57
National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.

Winning 2020 election focus of National's caucus retreat as leadership speculation falls to the wayside

Leader Bill English lashed out at the government's policy of closing charter schools today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 