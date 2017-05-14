‘I’m having your baby’ - Harry Styles track ‘Kiwi’ hints of New Zealand romance and baby

Harry Styles' new song 'Kiwi' has fans questioning what the lyrics mean.

Speculations have arisen from this song about a kiwi romance.

The lyric, "I think she said 'I'm having your baby, it's none of your business" has got people confused and intrigued.

Two years ago, Harry Styles was believed to be in a relationship with Kiwi model Georgia Fowler.

He's since been dating Tess Ward, a food blogger and part time model.

The track's been watched over 1 million times on YouTube since it was released on Thursday and people have taken their frustrations to twitter.